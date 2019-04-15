The Must-See Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks from Coachella 2019
If the flood of palm trees, carnival rides, and glitter on your Instagram feed isn't enough of an indication, let us confirm that festival season has arrived.
Yup, Coachella is here. Every April, celebs flock to the California desert for the two-weekend event and don't party and concert hop without documenting it all over social media. While Coachella is technically a music festival, it's become a place where summer beauty trends are born, too.
Case in point: Some of the next-level hair and makeup looks we've spotted allover our feeds throughout the festival's first weekend. Ariana Grande's metal hairband and high ponytail combo and Janelle Monáe's neon blue under-eye eyeliner are a few standout looks we're predicting you'll see everywhere this summer.
Need more summer beauty inspo? We've rounded up all of the must-see celebrity hair and makeup looks from the 2019 Coachella music festival.
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel kicked off her Coachella weekend with a bouncy blowout and simple taupe eyeshadow and matte lipstick. Perhaps her makeup's color scheme was inspired by the desert?
Jordyn Woods
Woods used Coachella as an opp to debut waist-grazing braids. L.A.-based braider Tanasia McLean created her new look.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner kept things simple at Revolve's Coachella party by pulling her hair back into a messy pony with a center part. As for her makeup, she went with glowing skin and shiny lips.
Janelle Monáe
Leave it to Monáe to convince us to give neon blue eyeliner a try...again. On top of the pop of color on her lower lash line, the singer completed her Coachella look with matte red lipstick and a temporary star tattoo under her left eye.
Emily Ratajkowski
Hey, you're going to be sweating out in the desert, so why fight it? That's what makes us so into the no-makeup makeup and windswept hair EmRata wore to Bondi Sands' Coachella party.
Elsa Hosk
Spring's hair accessories trend is alive and well at Coachella thanks to celebs like Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk. She added a rhinestone hair pin to her curly lob.
Olivia Culpo
Verdict's out whether Olivia Culpo's twisted high pony was inspired by Coachella performer Ariana Grande, but we have no doubts that the singer would definitely approve of this hairstyle.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musrgraves's soft smoky eyes and loose waves combine Studio 54 and '70s country glamour.
Selena Gomez
Gomez's surprise Coachella appearance featured a memorable beauty look, too. She added a few fishtail braids to her waist-length wavy hair.
Jasmine Tookes
Beachy waves and soft, subtle makeup like Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tooke's is a hair and makeup look that's become synonymous with festival beauty.
Ariana Grande
For her headlining Coachella performance, Grande accessorized her high ponytail with a Lelet NY metal hairband.
Shay Mitchell
Would you expect anything less than a stellar hair and makeup moment from Coachella veteran Shay Mitchell? TheYou star wore her hair in loose waves with a one small braid. For her makeup, she went with an all-over bronze look, from her smoky eyes to glossy lip.