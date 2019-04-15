The Must-See Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks from Coachella 2019

If the flood of palm trees, carnival rides, and glitter on your Instagram feed isn't enough of an indication, let us confirm that festival season has arrived.

Yup, Coachella is here. Every April, celebs flock to the California desert for the two-weekend event and don't party and concert hop without documenting it all over social media. While Coachella is technically a music festival, it's become a place where summer beauty trends are born, too.

Case in point: Some of the next-level hair and makeup looks we've spotted allover our feeds throughout the festival's first weekend. Ariana Grande's metal hairband and high ponytail combo and Janelle Monáe's neon blue under-eye eyeliner are a few standout looks we're predicting you'll see everywhere this summer.

Need more summer beauty inspo? We've rounded up all of the must-see celebrity hair and makeup looks from the 2019 Coachella music festival.

