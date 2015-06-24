See How Kiernan Shipka, Kate Bosworth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and More Stars Partied on the High Line with Coach

Rain or shine, stars love a good backyard picnic! That's why even a quick New York City rainstorm couldn't dampen the mood at Coach's Fifth Annual 2015 Summer Party on the High Line last night. Coach-clad celebrities including Kiernan Shipka, Chloë Grace Moretz, Kate Bosworth (at top), and Suki Waterhouse (below) turned out for the event, which raises funds for the annual budget of everyone's favorite "park in the sky." As the clouds cleared, guests hit the flower crown-making station, put on their hippie headbands, and danced along to the beats by DJ Sam French—just in time to catch a gorgeous sunset over the Hudson River

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

The night was a welcome escape from the bustling city below for Waterhouse, who's one of the park's regular visitors. "I always come and chill on the High Line when I’m in New York," she told InStyle. "I always have naps out here!" Since the lively party wasn't exactly nap-friendly, Waterhouse instead indulged in the evening's treats—including a display of fresh fruits and vegetables for the taking. "I ate a peach," she said. "I've never eaten a peach at a party before."

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

While Waterhouse was digging the snacks, fellow attendee Dylan Penn (below) was more excited about testing her talents at the traditional backyard games that were set up throughout the party—and the model (and daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright) had her eye on one in particular. "I really want to play bocce," Penn told InStyle, adding that the evening's theme was right up her alley. "I like how it’s so casual," she said. "It works with the summer vibe and the weather right now. It’s so pretty—it’s a garden party, and I love it."

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

Mad Max: Fury Road star Courtney Eaton (below) was also ready for a good time. "It's fun—there's so many people here," she said. But Eaton admitted that the steamy post-rain temperatures had taken a toll on her wardrobe. "It's a bit of a sauna in my T-shirt right now," she joked while sipping on "really refreshing" strawberry lemonade. And it makes sense that she worked up a sweat. "I just played Jenga, but I lost," said Eaton. "I'm going to play Connect Four next!" While they weren't busy playing games, guests noshed on BBQ faves from pigs in a blanket to French fries crafted by The Dairy—and the stars came with an appetite. "There's so much good food here," said Eaton. "I'm a vegetarian, but I'll eat anything."

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

And at this backyard bash, the options were aplenty. Waterhouse was excited to take part in the festivities—but she admitted that she wouldn't be able to throw together such picnic—or even a simpler one—on her own. "I’m not very good at organizing things, but I would like to be taken on one," she said. "If someone arranged a picnic, I’d be there!" And so she was.

