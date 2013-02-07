Coach Goes Street! See the New Drip-Covered Bag Collection by Krink

Coach has a cool new collaboration in the works! The brand just announced a capsule collection of men's accessories with the special touch of Brooklyn street artist KR, the mastermind behind well-known art supply company Krink. (Fun fact: the name "Krink" came from KR's graffiti tag plus “ink,” a special permanent paint KR created.) The lineup includes bags, wallets, and iPad sleeves, all adorned with the artist's trademark drip aesthetic (which can be seen on walls in New York, Moscow, and even in a museum in Brazil) in colors like blue, red, and aqua. They range from $98 to $798, and will hit shelves and coach.com in March. 

