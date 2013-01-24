Coach Expands; Will Launch Clothes Soon

Courtesy Photo (2)
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 24, 2013 @ 1:15 pm

Coach is popular for its bags, from C-covered styles to golden-latched classics, and now the brand announced it will have more offerings for its loyal fans to love. Coach's president and executive creative director Reed Krakoff told WWD that the brand hired Sandra Hill to head up women's design, which indicates that Coach will release a women's ready-to-wear clothing collection soon (they already have outerwear and accessories). "As opposed to being an accessories brand, we’re much more inclined to see the brand as telling the story of the total lifestyle, meaning we need to have a way to see Coach in a different way,” he said. InStyle.com reached out to Coach for comment, and they told us it's true and we'll find out more information in April. Can't wait!

Plus, scroll through Prabal's Target collab!

MORE:• Anna Sui for CoachShop Like a Fashion Editor• Designers’ Ultimate Fashion Advice

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!