On Wednesday, Coach Inc., the company that owns the Coach brand, announced it would officially change its name to Tapestry Inc., effective Oct. 31 .

Does this mean your favorite Coach handbag will soon feature a label that reads "Tapestry"? The answer in short: No.

The Coach brand's name will remain untouched. According to Coach Inc., the switch in the company name is being made to better reflect the soon-to-be-named Tapestry Inc.'s brand portfolio, which also includes Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade .

"Three years ago we laid out our vision to transform Coach and announce our intention to grow beyond the Coach brand. Through the execution of our strategic plan and with the acquisitions of Start Weitzman in 2015 and Kate Spade & Company just this summer, we have realized these goals," Coach Inc. Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis said in a statement, according to The New York Times.