Coach, Chloë Sevigny, and Kate Bosworth Are Making Clogs Happen

Are clogs officially having a moment? If Coach has anything to say about, then they certainly are. At the Coach Backstage Rodeo Drive event last night in Beverly Hills, Calif., stars Chloë Sevigny and Kate Bosworth were both raving about the same thing: clogs.

"I love the Coach clogs I'm wearing, honestly," Bosworth (in Coach) tells InStyle. "They remind me of my mom. I mean, she ran around L.A. in the '70s. She had clogs and honestly this would have been something she would have worn." Sevigny (in Coach) also professed her love of the style: "My favorite item I'm wearing tonight are my shoes—the clogs, the pink clogs. I just think they’re so like little dolly and fun."

Bosworth and Sevigny were joined by Kirsten Dunst, Juno Temple, Emily Ratajkowski, Will Peltz, and more during the evening, which marked Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers's first official event in Los Angeles and celebrated the opening of Coach's new store concept at its recently reopened Rodeo Drive location. For the soiree, the space was transformed into a festival-like setting, where the crowd enjoyed energetic performances by Skylar Grey and Kid Cudi that even a rainstorm couldn't shut down. But the one thing the guests couldn't stop talking about was the brand itself.

"I honestly love everything I'm wearing tonight. I love the color of the dress—it kind of reminded me of a burnt L.A. sunset," Bosworth says. "Stuart has brought a new perspective to the brand that I think will appeal to a younger audience, which I think is great. Only the greats can do that. Really. I feel like there’s a great kind of nostalgia to what he’s doing. I think it’s very appealing." Dunst (in Coach) also professed her love of the brand. "It’s classic. They’ve always stayed consistent, and it’s been like that through the generations. My grandmother has Coach. My mother does. I do," the actress says. "It’s always been a very classic traditional brand that just now got a fun revival."

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch