Coach Bags Are Even Cuter Barbie-Sized -- Check It Out

Barbie’s a busy girl. And like a good, self-made power woman, she needs a good accessory to take her from her many day jobs to nights with Ken. Not just any accessory will do—Barbie is chic and classy and her bag must match. Coach was up for the challenge. The legendary leather goods brand teamed up with Mattel to create the collectable Coach Barbie doll, complete with the brand’s signature red Classic Coach duffle in mini size (it’s not bigger than the palm of your hand). Everything about the bag is just like its human-size counterpart, down to the buckles, decorative tassel, Coach tag and drawstring dust bag. Her Coach makeover also includes the line’s Tattersall trench, a striped green sweater, an ultrasuede skirt with Coach handbag turnlocks, Patty sunglasses and Coach Legacy Tristan sandals. Scroll down to see more of Barbie's looks up close, and collect your very own Coach Barbie doll for $95 by visiting barbiecollector.com or coach.com.

Courtesy (3)

