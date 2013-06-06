CMT Music Awards 2013: Blonde Beach Waves Won Big

The hairstyles at last night's CMT Awards challenged country music's reputation for over-coiffed updos. Rather, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Kristen Bell, and Carrie Underwood all strode into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with effortless down styles that packed a dose of surfer girl appeal. While Underwood and Lambert opted for defined waves, Swift and Bell went the natural route with soft, tousled looks. The easiest way to get the look is to spritz a texturizer or beach-waving spray onto damp strands, then let your hair air-dry to enhance your own texture. We love Bumble and Bumble's Surf Spray ($25; bumbleandbumble.com), which became such a cult favorite that the brand launched a coordinating shampoo and conditioner ($25 and $24; bumbleandbumble.com). If you prefer a more defined wave, loosely wrap sections of hair in alternating directions around a curling iron, then wait until each area is completely cool before you give your strands a tousle.

