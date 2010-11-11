CMA Winner Miranda Lambert's Style Diary

Nominated an impressive nine times, Miranda Lambert was definitely one to watch at last night's Country Music Association Awards. She preformed twice, won three major awards—Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year—and looked super glamorous all night long! We spoke to the country singer and her stylist, Tiffany Gifford, to find out about each outfit she wore, like this custom gown by Sherri Hill which she paired with Amrapali jewelry (right): "I loved the color and the jewels showed off my edgier side. I love to mix feminine with a bit of rock and roll." Click through the gallery below for all of the details!