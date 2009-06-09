Clueless About What to Wear? Shop Your Closet Like Cher

Jun 09, 2009

When Fashionista.com reported that Xbox 360's newest technology touts the ability to shop your closet like Cher Horowitz from Clueless, our interest in gaming was suddenly sparked. The hands-free system offers the potential to virtually try on items from your closet and video conference with your friends to help you decide what to wear. The software is still in development, but in the meantime you can satisfy your fashion OCD with iPhone's Pocket Closet applicationOrganize your wardrobe, style outfits and plan upcoming looks in a calendar, then email your friends your potential ensembles to avoid those "Say Ambular, was that you going through my laundry?" moments. As if!

