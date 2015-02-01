A Close-Up Look at the Coolest (and Weirdest) Shoes From Couture Fashion Week

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

When you have a parade of impossibly beautiful couture designs that took something like hundreds of hours and a team of a billion to make, it's hard to look—or think—of anything else. That's what it was like for us when we pored over the spring 2015 collections shown at Couture Fashion Week earlier this week.

Since then, we've had time to digest, reflect, and re-examine the runways multiple times over. What caught our eye the second (and third and fourth) time? The shoes, which had personality of their own. Some were cool, others were weird, but all demanded a closer look.

At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld conjured up a magical world of florals with exquisite dresses painstakingly embroidered with fluttering blooms, but he checked their delicacy by grounding them with calf-high cap-toe flat boots that were no-nonsense yet felt soft-soled (below, left). Designer duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren created a couture garden party of their own and sent out models on the Viktor & Rolf runway outfitted in voluminous floral-print baby doll dresses, dramatic straw hats, and platform flip-flops (below, right). Yes, flip-flops.

John Galliano opened his debut artisanal collection for Maison Martin Margiela with models in two-toned tights that seamlessly stretched down to their platform heels. Consider it a study in a contrasts (below, left). And at Dior Haute Couture, Raf Simons gave his fine pleated skirts and pretty lace minis an edge with second-skin vinyl thigh-high boots in bright orange, blue, red, and black. A little jarring, but completely cool (below, right).

