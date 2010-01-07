Clooney vs. Pattinson, Marion Cotillard's Dior Music Video

InStyle Staff
Jan 07, 2010

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Channel your inner Carrie with new Sex and the City-themed necklaces. [CocoPerez.com]

2. DKNY's candy-colored shapewear is too cute to hide! [Elle.com]

3. Chanel makes transfer tattoos undeniably chic. [ElleUK.com]

4. Robert Pattinson and George Clooney engage in a war of wits. [People.com]

5. Marion Cotillard premieres her first music video for Dior. [Fashionista.com]

6. Precious star Gabourey Sidibe gets a high fashion makeover. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

