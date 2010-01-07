Clooney vs. Pattinson, Marion Cotillard's Dior Music Video

keizo Mori/Landov; Courtesy of DKNY; Courtesy of Chanel; Courtesy of Dior; Courtesy of HBO
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Channel your inner Carrie with new Sex and the City-themed necklaces. [CocoPerez.com]
2. DKNY's candy-colored shapewear is too cute to hide! [Elle.com]
3. Chanel makes transfer tattoos undeniably chic. [ElleUK.com]
4. Robert Pattinson and George Clooney engage in a war of wits. [People.com]
5. Marion Cotillard premieres her first music video for Dior. [Fashionista.com]
6. Precious star Gabourey Sidibe gets a high fashion makeover. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]