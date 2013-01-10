Clinique to Launch Chubby Stick Eye Shadows!

Clinique’s famed Chubby Sticks are making the jump from your lips to your lids! Just in time for spring makeup shopping, the cult product is expanding to include cream shadows, which are housed in the brand's iconic crayon-shaped stylus. The Chubby Stick Shadow Tints boast 12 versatile shades that look great worn alone, or layered together. Thanks to the crease-proof formula, the colors also make for perfect eye shadow primers! Find them on clinique.com and at Clinique counters nationwide for $16 each when they launch in February.

