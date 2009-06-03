The Climb: Miley Launches Clothing Line

Just a day after Miley Cyrus confirmed she will return for another season of her hit Disney show Hannah Montana, the teen sensation has another big announcement—she's teaming up with designer Max Azria, the genius behind BCBG and Hervé Léger, to launch Miley Cyrus & Max Azria, a cute and comfy new collection exclusive to Wal-Mart. "I love creating looks that are all about personal expression and individuality," says Cyrus. "Collaborating with Max Azria has been an amazing experience." The affordable line, which Azria has called "authentic and vibrant", will include tops, pants, graphic tees, shoes and accessories all priced under $20.

SAVE THE DATEThe collection will be available in August at walmart.com.

