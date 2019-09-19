Everything to Know About Friday's Climate Strike

Ahead of the Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23, the kids are walking out to show that they've had enough inaction from the adults in their lives.

On Friday, Sept. 20, young people across the globe will participate in a global walkout and demand action from their respective governments on issues related to climate change. According to Vox, it's set to be one of the largest environmental protests in history, with 2,500 events scheduled across 150 countries.

"If you can't be in the strike, then, of course, you don’t have to," Thunberg told Teen Vogue. "But I think if there is one day you should join, this is the day."

Image zoom Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Friday's protest is part of a larger movement, Fridays for Future, which encourages young people to demand real change from their lawmakers. Thunberg started in her native Sweden, protesting outside of Parliament, but the movement has since grown. Back in May, when there was another coordinated strike, 130 countries participated. In the U.S., protests are planned for New York City, D.C., Boston, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and Denver. In New York, 1.1 million students in the public school system have even been excused so that they can join the strike.

The timing is key. Monday marks the United Nations's summit on climate change, which is supposed to encourage countries to start really thinking about renewable energy, limiting greenhouse gas emissions, and becoming more aggressive about pollution.

"I look forward to welcoming young leaders like Greta Thunberg, and many others," U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said in a press conference last month. "I am telling leaders, don't come to the summit with beautiful speeches. Come with concrete plans, clear steps to enhance nationally determined contributions by 2020, and strategies for carbon neutrality by 2050."

It's not just kids that are involved, however. Businesses are closing in solidarity with the protest and big brands such as Patagonia will be closing its stores and website during the strike. Ben & Jerry's and action sports brand Burton are following suit.

Amazon employees are planning to strike, too. NBC News reports that 1,400 employees are expected to rally against the company's practices, which many see as contributing to the climate crisis. It'll be the very first walkout at Amazon's Seattle headquarters. Google and Microsoft employees are expected to participate as well.

If you're interested in particpating, check out the Fridays for Future map to find events in your area.

A second strike is on the books for Sept. 27, so leaders have at least a little time to lay out their plans before the kids gather one more time.