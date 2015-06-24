Clever Design Hacks the Pros Would Approve Of

1. Change Your Headboard

You don’t need to invest in a four-poster bed for drama in the bedroom. Pick up a headboard in the style you’re trying to achieve. Options run the gamut in everything from antique brass to upholstered. Whatever you choose will instantly become the focal point of your space.

2. Go Square or Round

Though rectangular styles tend to be the dining table go-to, a small space is instantly bigger with a square or circular table. They fit just as many chairs, but feel less looming in a room.

3. Keep the Mismatched Furniture

Your home doesn’t look like the inside of your favorite home décor catalog and that’s a good thing. Focus on adding pieces you really love, even if it’s a dresser that doesn’t quite fit in. A well-maintained mash-up of items looks eclectic and avoids feeling too matchy-matchy.

4. Layer Like Rugs

That Persian hand-hooked wool rug costs as much as a month of rent, but it is completely irresistible. You can achieve the look of an oversized rug by layering smaller sizes together, say two 4’x’6 styles. If you’re feeling extra brave, mix different patterns and textures, just make sure they’re in the same color scheme.

