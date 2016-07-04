5 Ways to Get Glowing Summer Skin 

When it comes to radiant skin, we’ll try just about anything to achieve the coveted glow. Now that summertime has arrived and spending time in the sunshine is inevitable, we find ourselves growing even more concerned about maintaining that youthful appearance. So we turned to glow guru Lauren Abramowitz, RPA-C, founder of Park Avenue Skin Solutions, for the best ways to get your skin glowing from head to toe.

1. Start with a Detox

Beautiful, glowing skin begins from the inside out, says Abramowitz. “Detox and anti-inflammatory agents such as activated charcoal, chlorophyll, ginger, and turmeric are on my list to cleanse internally which will translate into an external glow that is intoxicating. The health of your colon is reflected in a clear and healthy complexion.” Does this mean you have to go on a restricting juice cleanse? Absolutely not. Start small. Try adding a chlorophyll shot to your morning routine for an antioxidant boost, or add fresh ginger to smoothies or salads.

2. Add Exfoliation to Your Weekly Routine

Weekly or biweekly, Abramowitz recommends using an exfoliator or an exfoliating cleanser on the skin. “It’s like polishing your shoes,” she says. “This will be responsible for ridding dead cells to reveal fresh, more youthful-looking skin underneath. Say goodbye to a dull, lackluster complexion with Replenix Clarifying Brightening Polish ($31; amazon.com) which contains glycolic acid and salicylic acid to dissolve dead cells and improve tone and texture.

3. Get Sweaty

Want to glow like nobody’s business? Easy: Sweat at least once a day! “Sweating opens up the pores and excretes toxic waste that gets stored in our skin which leads to a dull complexion, Abramowitz says. “My ‘go to’ places to get my sweat on is Sweat yoga studio in Santa Monica, Pure Yoga in N.Y.C, or the Russian Baths of Brooklyn in the New York borough.

4. Don’t Neglect Hydration

“Water-based beauty products are the new trend in hydrating the skin,” she says. “This is because every skin type can benefit from it.” Another agent responsible for glowing skin is hyaluronic acid, which binds to water in our skin, helping to deliver intense moisture and plumpness. Products such as Teoxane RHA Serum ($190; lovelyskin.com) will plump up your skin, leaving it hydrated and dewy.

5. Add Antioxidants

Boost your radiance and brighten your skin with the application of a serum infused with antioxidants, such as Vitamin C. “Antioxidants protect our skin from the environment's damaging free radicals that lead to dull, ruddy skin,” she says. Try Citrix Pro Collagen Brightening Serum ($177; dermstore.com), which helps to improve skin texture and tone resulting in brighter, glowing skin. Apply every morning underneath sunscreen.