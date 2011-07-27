Claudia Schiffer's Knitwear Line Now Available!

Claudia Schiffer doesn’t just model clothes, she also designs them! The supermodel partnered with luxury German cashmere label Iris von Arnim (IvA) on a line of cozy pieces, and her designs just debuted on Net-a-Porter.com! "My collection is for women who don't have much time in the morning to get dressed yet want to look chic," Schiffer told the site. Prices range from $495 to $800 and styles include snug dresses and warm capes. Click "See the Photos" for the full lineup!

