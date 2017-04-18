Sandra, Angela, and 34 Other Classic Baby Names That May Soon Be Extinct

Remember when baby names like Angela (ahem, Angela Bassett) and Sandra (à la Bullock) were all the rage? Apparently ... not so much anymore.

According to BabyCentre, there are more than a few monikers that are quickly going out of style—so much so that soon they may even be extinct.

The site used its database of 300,000 parents to determine this year's most popular and unpopular names to date, and found that not one parent has registered a child with the following 36 names in 2017 so far:

Angela, Bertram, Beverly, Carol, Cecil, Clarence, Clive, Cyril, Debra, Diane, Donna, Dean, Doris, Dennis, Derek, Duncan, Elaine, Ernest, Geoffrey, Horace, Joanne, Leonard, Maureen, Malcolm, Nigel, Neville, Paula, Roy, Sally, Sandra, Sharon, Sheila, Tracey, Wendy, Yvonne, and Wayne.

Granted, the majority of those parents are British, so the results may be a little different in the States (so stars like Sharon Stone and Paula Patton may be able to breathe a little sigh of relief for now). As far as the most popular baby names, Emma, Sophia, Ava, Mia, and Olivia topped the girls' list in 2016, while Jackson, Aiden, Noah, Liam, and Lucas were the most popular names for boys.

The site has also listed popular baby names to watch this year like Collette and Penelope for girls, and Dorian and Reuben for boys.