Clark Kent Chic: 14 Super Manly Stars in Geeky Glasses

When Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the men behind the original Superman, first created Clark Kent and his alter ego in the early 1930s, Kent was nothing more than a geek in glasses. But recently, Kent's trademark look has been getting some respect, with hunky stars like Justin Timberlake, Usher, Johnny Depp, Josh Duhamel, and more taking a break from their usual super man looks to don the retro eyewear, sparking a craze that we have yet to see the end of. So in honor of the latest Superman film, Man of Steel (starring Amy Adams and Henry Cavill, in theaters today) have a glance at some hunky stars in glasses, proving—like Kent himself—you should never judge a book by its cover.

— Jennifer Merritt