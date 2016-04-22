Watch Clark Gregg and Hayley Atwell's Best Britney Spears and Lady Gaga Impressions on Lip Sync Battle

Last night's episode of Lip Sync Battle featured an epic fight between two familiar forces from Marvel's superhero universe—and it had the dance moves to match. After plenty of teasing, the Avengers's Clark Gregg and Agent Carter's Hayley Atwell finally duked it out on Spike's famous lip sync stage Thursday night, and boy was it a treat.

Gregg threw down the gauntlet with a hilarious performance of Britney Spears's "Toxic," wearing a revealing blue flight attendant costume as he flounced down a mock airplane aisle delivering all the shimmies, shakes, and thrusts from the original music video. Gregg's wife Jennifer Grey (you know, the original Baby in Dirty Dancing) even made a surprise appearance and landed a big wet kiss on her dancing dude.

RELATED: Watch Agent Carter's Hayley Atwell Rock Out and Headbang on This Week's Lip Sync Battle

Atwell responded in kind, bringing the heat with a dead-on performance of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" complete with plenty of black and white latex, sky-high stilettos, and even one of the same white pods used in the music video.

Will the score finally be settled after their hilarious dubsmash battle? You'll have to watch and decide for yourself.

Watch their epic lip sync battle in the video above.