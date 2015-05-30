Clarins Everlasting Foundation: How Long Does It Really Last?

Can a lip gloss still shine after dinner and drinks? Can a volumizing spray keep roots from deflating through two nights of restless sleep? We challenged the claims of five long-lasting beauty products in our June issue. Find out if this streak-proof foundation went the distance.

May 30, 2015 @ 9:00 am

The Contender: Clarins Everlasting Foundation + SPF 15 in Hazelnut, $40; nordstrom.com

Time Claim: 18 Hours

How It Works: A combination of silicone-resin polymers and clay helps the liquid formulation hold comfortably on to skin. The addition of bamboo powder absorbs excess sebum so oils don't cause the base to slip and fade.

Our Tests Revealed: This creamy base didn't budge from early morning until the time it was wiped off before bed. At the end of a late night, a tester said, "My makeup looked almost exactly as it did when I put it on. The coverage had only slightly faded."

