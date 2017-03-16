It's the beginning of a new era for Givenchy . After Italian designer Riccardo Tisci announced in February that he was parting ways with the French fashion house, his successor has finally been announced.

The famed brand that's a red carpet favorite amongst celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West took to its Instagram on Thursday to announce that designer Clare Waight Keller will join the house as artistic director. In her new role, Waight Keller will oversee all product lines including men's. Waight Keller follows Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri's lead in becoming a female designer at the creative helm of one of LVMH's couture houses.