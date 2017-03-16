Clare Waight Keller Is Givenchy's New Artistic Director
It's the beginning of a new era for Givenchy. After Italian designer Riccardo Tisci announced in February that he was parting ways with the French fashion house, his successor has finally been announced.
The famed brand that's a red carpet favorite amongst celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West took to its Instagram on Thursday to announce that designer Clare Waight Keller will join the house as artistic director. In her new role, Waight Keller will oversee all product lines including men's. Waight Keller follows Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri's lead in becoming a female designer at the creative helm of one of LVMH's couture houses.
"She has this great ability to break the rules and innovate without making a revolution," Philippe Fortunato, Givenchy chief executive officer, told WWD. "Her very focused approach will help the brand in building the ongoing momentum we have – and taking it to the next level."
Prior to Givenchy, Waight Keller held the creative lead at Chloé, where she just showed her last collection for the brand during Paris Fashion Week on March 2.
VIDEO: #NYFW Givenchy Spring 2016
The British designer is set to show her first collection for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week's spring 2018 shows in October. Until then, we'll be waiting with anticipation to see what Waight Keller has in store for the fashion house, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.