Claire Foy Would Rather Not Relive These Scenes from Season 2 of The Crown

Olivia Bahou
May 26, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

The Crown fans, it sounds like we’re in for a rather bumpy Season 2. While the relationship between Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and her husband, Prince Philip (Matt Smith), was by no means perfect in the first season—often seeming to insinuate that Philip had not been faithful to his wife—but according to the actors, it’s going to go even further downhill.

“In Season 2, it gets a bit hairier,” Smith told Variety of the new episodes, which focus mainly on Prince Philip. “In Season 2, there are scenes I would never want to relive,” Foy added.

We’re genuinely scared of what we’re going to see go down between these two royals. Could this be a warning to Queen Elizabeth, urging her not to watch Netflix’s second season?

Either way, we’ll only have a few more episodes to watch the chemistry between Foy and Smith because even if there is a Season 3 of The Crown, they will be replaced by older actors, as the show jumps forward in history.

Season 2, which spans approximately 10 years until 1964, is expected to hit Netflix later this year.

