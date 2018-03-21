Claire Foy Is Completely Unrecognizable with Her New Haircut 

Much like the mullet, the bowl cut falls into the category of hairstyles that most people love to hate. If you were personally victimized growing up by the DIY haircuts your mom gave you with a bowl and kitchen scissors, a vendetta against the look is understandable.

One star we'd never thought we'd see with a bowl cut is Claire Foy. The actress is known for her regal hairstyles as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, and on the red carpet. Needless to say, she's proved everyone wrong with her edgy new cut.

Foy was spotted running errands in London with her grown-out pixie cut into a choppy length that hits just above her ears. In other words, she has a full-blown bowl cut.

Tillen/Dove/Bauer Griffin

While we're used to seeing Foy with royal-approved hair, this departure from her previous looks has been around for awhile. Judging from the hairstyle she wore to the Unsane premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival last month, the actress has had the bowl cut for the last few months but has simply been pushing it back with hair pomade.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

One might assume that Foy's dramatic new haircut is the product of a breakover following the end of her four-year marriage, but it's actually for a role. The actress is currently filming The Girl In the Spider's Web, the film-adaptation of the fourth book in the Millennium series. Foy plays Lisbeth Sander, the role previously played by Rooney Mara.