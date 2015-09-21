Emmys 2015: The Humidity Inspired Claire Danes' Stunning Faux Bob

If you asked us to guess the muse behind the smooth faux bob Claire Danes wore at the 2015 Emmy Awards, Grace Kelly would have been the obvious first choice, and not an entirely wrong one. Though her hairstylist Peter Butler did look to the icon for inspiration, the driving force behind the look happened to be the humid Los Angeles weather. "It's 90 degrees in downtown Los Agneles, so I wanted to pull her hair up. I decided to go for a faux bob, with a late '60s/early '70s vibe," he says. "At first, I envisioned a 'Grace Kelly Goes to the Beach' look, but that was too rough and raw. We wanted polished and red carpet-ready, so we opted for 'Grace Kelly Goes to Palm Springs.'" Butler started by working a dollop of Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) into her damp hair before blowing it out with the GHD Air ($225; sephora.com), then followed by forming a deep side part. He misted the Voluforme hairspray ($36; nordstrom.com) onto her root area, and with GHD's Curve Classic Iron ($245; sephora.com), the pro curled each section inward toward Danes' face. After her ringlets had completely cooled, he brushed out the waves and applied a small amount of the Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream ($46; nordstrom.com) to keep flyaways in check. To form the faux bob, Butler created two pin curls around the nape of the neck, then anchored each into place with bobby pins, tucking one side behind the star's ear. "Right before she walked out hte door, I spritzed on a finishing touch of Leonor Greyl Lacque Souple ($36; nordstrom.com) to nail it down," he adds. "As she stepped on the red carpet, she said, 'I feel like I'm going to Bob Hope's house!' with a laugh."

