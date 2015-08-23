Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Claire Danes and Her Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Claire Danes is up for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (her fourth time total, she won twice in 2012 and 2013), and while we know a pantsuit is her preferred uniform on Homeland as the kick-ass CIA agent Carrie Mathison, her red carpet style skews more chic—way more chic.

Any time Danes makes a red carpet appearance, she scores major points for her sartorial bravery, which ranges from a brooding forest green Valentino Couture creation at the 2015 Met Gala (above, left) to an angelic nude embroidered Armani Prive design at the 2013 Emmys. In all cases, she's quite vision, with a penchant towards modern, clean lines.

But it's also her fashion unpredictability that has us craving to see what she'll dream up next. We're counting down the days until her 2015 Emmys stroll, but until then, take a look at her best red carpet moments ever.

PHOTOS: Claire Danes's Best Red Carpet Moments