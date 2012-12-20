Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Welcome Baby Boy, Cyrus Michael Cristopher

It's a boy for Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy! After announcing her pregnancy in July, the 33-year-old Homeland star revealed to People that she gave birth on Monday to Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, and that she and her husband are looking forward to “getting to know our new Dancy” over the holiday break. The Emmy-winner wed UK-born Hugh, an actor himself, in a private ceremony in France in 2009. Congratulations to the happy family!

