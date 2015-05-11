Cindy Crawford's Teenage Daughter Is Her Mirror Image

What do the children of two models look like? You guessed it – models!

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, stepped out with the family yesterday for the premiere of Tomorrowland at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Crawford was radiant on the red carpet (no news there)--but it was the young Gerber’s arrival that really had Tinseltown talking.

The stunning 13-year-old was a mirror image of mom, sporting similar wavy locks and opting for a photo-ready outfit of jeans, a short black top, and moto jacket. So is modeling in her future? Actually, the beauty has already served as the face of Young Versace. We can’t wait to see what else her future holds.

