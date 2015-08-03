Cindy Crawford Looks Just Like Daughter Kaia in This Throwback Snap

Mike Marsland/WireImage, JB Lacroix/WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 03, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

Day after day, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber continue to take the saying "like mother, like daughter" to new levels. Over the weekend, Crawford shared a throwback photo of herself from her prime modeling days, and she looks incredibly similar to her daughter—a fact that didn't escape the 49-year-old beauty. 

"Had to do a double take...@kaiagerber, that could be you! #lazysunday," Crawford captioned the 'gram, which shows her laying down and seductively looking at the camera. 

Had to do a double take...@kaiagerber, that could be you! #lazysunday

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

And although this is the first time we've mistaken Crawford for her daughter, the star has shared plenty of photos of her look-alike girl over the past few months. One thing's for sure—we can't get enough of this supermodel mom or her gorgeous daughter. 

RELATED: We Are Totally Jealous of Cindy Crawford's Family Vacation

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!