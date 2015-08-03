Cindy Crawford Looks Just Like Daughter Kaia in This Throwback Snap

Day after day, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber continue to take the saying "like mother, like daughter" to new levels. Over the weekend, Crawford shared a throwback photo of herself from her prime modeling days, and she looks incredibly similar to her daughter—a fact that didn't escape the 49-year-old beauty.
"Had to do a double take...@kaiagerber, that could be you! #lazysunday," Crawford captioned the 'gram, which shows her laying down and seductively looking at the camera.
And although this is the first time we've mistaken Crawford for her daughter, the star has shared plenty of photos of her look-alike girl over the past few months. One thing's for sure—we can't get enough of this supermodel mom or her gorgeous daughter.
RELATED: We Are Totally Jealous of Cindy Crawford's Family Vacation