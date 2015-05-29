Cindy Crawford's Malibu Home Now on the Market

The following excerpt originally appeared on Zillow. To see the full article, visit zillow.com.

The Malibu home that supermodel Cindy Crawford and her restaurateur husband, Rande Gerber, bought last summer is back on the market—and looking great.

The couple, who paid $6 million for the 1958 home last June, changed the whole look of the place and is now asking $15.45 million, as first reported by Variety.

The makeover of the 1.4-acre estate, which boasts a private path to a beach for nearby residents, includes new wide-plank, French oak floors and exposed-beam ceilings.

There are ocean views from the great room, the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook, and the wraparound entertainment deck. The master suite also has ocean views and a deck, plus a free-standing bathtub and steam shower.

If the beach is too far to walk, the expansive yard features a lagoon-style pool.

The listing agent is Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker.

