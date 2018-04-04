Cindy Crawford Regrets Being “Talked Into” Nude Photoshoots

There are few models who have had as prolific a career as Cindy Crawford. After decades in the business, the 52-year-old is still posing for campaigns and walking the runways (serving as an example to her 16-year-old up-and-comer daughter Kaia Gerber, no doubt), but her time in the spotlight has not come without regret.

Crawford is featured in Town & Country's May issue, where she opens up about what she wishes hadn't happened during her modeling career.

“Look, I’ve done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into," she admitted. "I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, ‘Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.’ I want to empower them to just say, ‘I’m outta here.’”

Both of her kids, Kaia and 18-year-old Presley, are models following Crawford's career lead, but her method of teaching them is fairly subtle.

“Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do. If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together. If I’m constantly berating myself in front of them—I look old, I have more wrinkles every year, I can’t have that dessert because I’ll get fat—then they learn to do the same thing," she said. "You lead by example.”