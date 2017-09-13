Kaia Gerber's NYFW Debut Brought Cindy Crawford Back to Her Modelng Days

Kaia Gerber's NYFW debut at the Calvin Klein spring 2018 show was a total trip down memory lane for mom, Cindy Crawford.

While celebrating her daughter's induction into the annual fashion catwalk extravaganza alongside husband, Rande Gerber, the former supermodel admitted that she was reminded of her own '90s heyday watching the 16-year-old follow in her footsteps. "It's so fun because they're so excited," the iconic star told Extra about seeing her two kids, Presley, 18, and Kaia pursue modeling. "And for me, it's really weird—it brings me back to being on the runway and being a young model in New York."

CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

And while Kaia's debut might have brought back some sweet memories for mom, dad, who's also a former model, admitted that he was originally less than thrilled to see the teen transform into a runway queen. "Sometimes it's hard for you seeing your little girl growing up," Gerber chimed in.

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford: 60 Seconds of Style

Conceding that his protective dad instincts have a tendency to kick in, Gerber explained: "You see people looking at her and that's my 16-year-old daughter. 'Get back here right now. Go upstairs and change!'"

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Hits the NYFW Party Scene—with Her Parents

Protective parents aside, Kaia has held her own on this year's runway circuit.