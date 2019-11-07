Three Generations of Crawfords Came Together for a Good Cause

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, her supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, and supermom Jennifer Maki got together for a photo op that spanned three generations. The famous family attended the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Luncheon together at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The three posed together in the latest show of family togetherness, coming just a few days after Crawford shared a snapshot of herself with sisters Chris Bohnsak and Danielle Skov.

Today's event honored Crawford and retailer Elyse Walker. The annual luncheon helps raise money for "medical programs and treatment, facilities and equipment, and pioneering research." So, the ultra-glam photo ops are just a fun extra to the fundraising. Crawford wore a long-sleeved black halter top with a camel pencil skirt while Gerber opted for an all-white tea dress with long sleeves and a deep-V neckline. Maki wore a green shift and patterned scarf. All three women paired their looks with strappy black shoes and were all smiles at the event.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Twin in Matching Supermodel Off-Duty Looks

Cedars-Sinai has a special place in Crawford's heart. When she was just 10 years old, she lost her brother, Jeff, to leukemia.

"I think when my parents first told us our brother was sick, we didn't really understand what it meant," Crawford told Oprah Winfrey during a 2015 appearance on Oprah's Master Class. "They didn't use the word 'cancer.'"

With Gerber making more and more headlines (Pete Davidson-related or not), Crawford's been more open about her family matters. The photo she posted with her sisters was the first since December and she's been peppering her feed with more and more photos with Gerber and her son, Presley, who is also pursuing modeling.