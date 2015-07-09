Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Officially Signs a Modeling Contract

The phrase "like mother, like daughter" has never been more true. Cindy Crawford’s look-alike daughter is officially following in her mom’s footsteps—Kaia Gerber just signed her first modeling contact with IMG Models.

Last night, the agency revealed the news with a gorgeous photo (below) of Gerber on their Instagram account, which was captioned: “NOW REPRESENTING: @KaiaGerber. Welcome to the family! #IMGirls.”

The news comes as no surprise, as the 13-year-old beauty often shares beautiful snaps of herself on the social media platform, as does her supermodel mom. Here's to seeing more of Gerber in the future.

