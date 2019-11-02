Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Twin in Matching Supermodel Off-Duty Looks

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are giving "mommy and me" fashion a supermodel makeover.

On Friday, the mother-daughter duo attended the first annual A Sense of Home gala in Beverly Hills and demonstrated that not only their appearance, but also their personal style is strikingly similar. Dressed in coordinating monochromatic ensembles, each woman put her own spin on the look.

Maintaining an all-black palette, Cindy slipped on patterned midi dress and slung a leather jacket over her shoulders for a cool effect. Kaia, on the other hand, opted for wide-leg pants and a tuxedo-style blouse. She left only a few buttons fastened, baring her entire abdomen.

However, at the beginning of the night, Kaia covered up in a white jacket with a crimson pocket square, which expertly matched her clutch.

In the beauty department, both woman wore their hair down and parted in the middle. The only difference was in length, with Kaia recently chopping her hair into a chin-grazing bob.

As the years go by, more and more Kaia takes after her mom. But it wasn't until recently that the 18-year-old realized the resemblance. “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber wrote in an essay for Vogue. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices.”

“It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is," she added. And, for those who find it impossible to tell the difference, Kaia has a quick tip: "My mom's the one with the mole."