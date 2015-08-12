Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Grace Some Peruvian Llamas With Their Beauty

Even a herd of llamas can't ignore the beauty of Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo recently got friendly with several of the animals during a trip to Peru, and documented the experience on Instagram. Crawford shared an adorable 'gram from their travels, which she captioned: "Is your mama a llama? Love flipping through our pictures from Peru! Great trip with @omega and @orbisintl..."

While meeting the animals, the look-alike pair kept it casual—Crawford in dark denim jeans, a turtleneck sweater, and oversize sunnies, and Gerber in light skinnies, a white T-shirt, a navy cardigan cardigan, and matching scarf. Check out the beautiful models in the photo:

