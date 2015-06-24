Cindy Crawford and Look-Alike Daughter Are More Gorgeous Than Ever in Latest Instagram

Another day, another gorgeous photo of Cindy Crawford and her nearly identical daughter, Kaia Gerber. The supermodel shared a new snap of herself and Gerber on Tuesday, this time of the two of them sitting on an ottoman in Crawford's closet with two adorable pooches. "Today's set? My closet! Hanging out with @kaiagerber (and Widget and Sugar!) for the @thethick_. Possible conversation, coming soon!" she captioned the photo, which shows the look-alike duo smiling brightly at the camera.

Although Gerber is only 13 years old, she's already turning into the spitting image of her famous mom. Recently, the gorgeous teen has been hitting the red carpet with Crawford as well as making cameos on her Instagram. We can't wait to see what the mother-daughter duo gets up to next.

