This Selfie Is Further Proof that Cindy Crawford Could Be Kaia Gerber's Twin

There's no denying that Kaia Gerber got her supermodel good looks from ageless '90s sensation Cindy Crawford, but the young star's latest snap alongside her look-alike mom has us literally seeing double.

We're not the only ones. "Why do we look the same age??" Geber wrote next to a Snapchat selfie of the mother-daughter pair, which shows the 51-year-old twinning with her mini-me.

Proving that she has somehow skipped the whole aging process, the mom of two models a silly bunny filter, and mirrors the teen's dark eyes and wavy brunette locks in the photo.

Kaia, who's following in her mom's footsteps with a budding modeling career, previously opened up about how she practices the superstar's beauty routine.

During an interview with People in May, Gerber revealed that she is thankful that she listened to her mom's instructions to not ever touch her eyebrows. "There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn't touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I'm glad I didn't," she admitted.

With a mom like Crawford, we think it's safe to say that Gerber's beauty will endure for a lifetime.