We Are Totally Jealous of Cindy Crawford's Family Vacation

Cindy Crawford is enjoying some serious R&R at the lake with her family. The model and mom of two has been documenting her picture-perfect vacation on Instagram, and naturally she's given us serious travel envy in the process.

Since arriving nearly a week ago, Crawford has shared shots of her gorgeous family, like the one above of her husband Rande Gerber, son Presley, and daughter Kaia, as well as idyllic shots of the scenery. Needless to say, we're living vicariously through her 'grams. Keep reading to see all of the stunning shots from her getaway.

From where I stand...summer holiday just getting started! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 18, 2015 at 7:29am PDT

#lakelife A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 18, 2015 at 3:38pm PDT

Borrowed from the boys. Thanks for the dress, @randegerber. #vacationapparel A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 19, 2015 at 8:50am PDT

"Docktails" 📷 @presleygerber A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 19, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

A little corner of sunshine. Loving these wildflowers. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 20, 2015 at 8:42am PDT

When your daughter steals your clothes... A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 21, 2015 at 9:39am PDT

❤️ A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 21, 2015 at 4:12pm PDT

Look who's reading my new book! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 22, 2015 at 11:14am PDT

