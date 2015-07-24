We Are Totally Jealous of Cindy Crawford's Family Vacation

Instagram/@cindycrawford
Cindy Crawford is enjoying some serious R&R at the lake with her family. The model and mom of two has been documenting her picture-perfect vacation on Instagram, and naturally she's given us serious travel envy in the process.
Since arriving nearly a week ago, Crawford has shared shots of her gorgeous family, like the one above of her husband Rande Gerber, son Presley, and daughter Kaia, as well as idyllic shots of the scenery. Needless to say, we're living vicariously through her 'grams. Keep reading to see all of the stunning shots from her getaway.
