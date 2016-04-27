Cindy Crawford Just Posted the Most Adorable Family Throwback for Her Husband's Birthday

If we needed any further proof that Cindy Crawford's family is picture-perfect, the supermodel gave us just that on her Instagram. In honor of husband Rande Gerber's birthday, Crawford threw it way back with an old family photo, and we can't get over how beautiful the brood is.

"Happy birthday @RandeGerber! You are a wonderful husband, father and friend — and you've managed to not age one day since I met you! Not fair! I ❤️ you!" she captioned the black-and-white snap. We'd wager that you've managed to not age a day either, Cindy.

Happy birthday @RandeGerber! You are a wonderful husband, father and friend — and you've managed to not age one day since I met you! Not fair! I ❤️ you! 📷 @brianbowensmith A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 27, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

RELATED: Cindy Crawford's Bikini Body Is the Definition of #Fitspo

In the pic, the proud parents pose with their kids, Kaia and Presley. And while we can't get over their older son's long, bleach blonde hair, it's Kaia's smile that has us doing a double-take. Clearly, this girl was born to be a model.