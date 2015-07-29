Cindy Crawford May Bring the Drama of '80s Supermodel World to TV

Cindy Crawford is returning to television, but it isn't in the form of a Pepsi commercial or an MTV House of Style reboot. The supermodel is developing a series for NBC centered on the dramatic modeling world of the 1980s, according to Variety. That's certainly something Crawford knows a thing or two about!

The show, tentatively titled Icon, will reportedly be about the competition between top agencies Elite Model Management and Ford Modeling Agency during the decade. But before you get excited to see her on the small screen again: Crawford will not star on the show, but will actually just serve as a producer.

Additionally, the drama will not depict real top models of the time—such as Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, or Elle Macpherson—but will feature fictionalized characters. We wonder if Crawford's teenage model daughter, Kaia Gerber, may make an appearance as a gorgeous young all-American girl from Illinois. Sound familiar?

