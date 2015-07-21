Cindy Crawford's Daughter Plays Dress Up in Mom's Clothes

Cindy Crawford, is that you? The model may be taking some time off while vacationing at a lake with her family, but she's busier than ever on Instagram. Crawford has been sharing tons of photos from her family trip, and today she posted a new snap of her look-a-like daughter Kaia Gerber on the dock. And this time, the fresh-faced teen is decked out in mom's clothes. "When your daughter steals your clothes..." Crawford captioned the photo below.

When your daughter steals your clothes... A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 21, 2015 at 9:39am PDT

Not only is the 13-year-old stunner borrowing from her mom's closet, but she's also following in her footsteps. In addition to proudly repping the Crawford legacy with her "Cindy Crawford"-emblazoned sweatshirt, the teen recently signed her first modeling contract. These two just continue to take the phrase "like mother, like daughter" to the next level.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Officially Signs a Modeling Contract