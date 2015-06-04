Cindy Crawford Shares a Gorgeous Photo of Her Look-Alike Daughter Kaia Gerber

Like mother, like daughter. If we needed more proof that Cindy Crawford's teenage daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her supermodel mom's footsteps, here it is. Crawford shared a gorgeous snap of her 13-year-old on Instagram this week, which shows Gerber's hair styled into sideswept waves as she poses holding a fuchsia flower next to her face (below).

While one might have assumed she was channeling her mom, the shoot was actually inspired by another famous model: Miranda Kerr. Crawford captioned the photo, "Straight from my #shelfie...Love this picture I snapped of @kaiagerber. Fun fact: @mirandakerr was our inspiration!"

PHOTOS: See Gorgeous Vintage Snaps of Cindy Crawford Wearing White Shirts

Straight from my #shelfie...Love this picture I snapped of @kaiagerber. Fun fact: @mirandakerr was our inspiration! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 2, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

But this isn't the first time we've noticed a major resemblance between the mother-daughter duo—the pair stepped out for the premiere of Tomorrowland at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., last month, and we were blown away at how similar they looked. So, can we expect more modeling in Kaia's future? We'd assume yes.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Famous Parents