Cindy Crawford and Her Look-Alike Children Hit the Red Carpet Together

Now these are two kids who look just like their mom. Cindy Crawford stepped out for the premiere of The Hospital in the Sky in Hong Kong yesterday, where she walked the red carpet with her look-alike son and daughter.
For the event, Crawford wowed in a black-and-white Emanuel Ungaro jumpsuit that she paired with Tamara Mellon heels and an Edie Parker clutch. Her children, Presley Gerber, 15, and Kaia Gerber, 13, also dressed in monochrome looks, but what stood out the most was how much the two teens resemble their supermodel mom—they're practically her spitting image.
Crawford shared a photo on Instagram from the event, expressing her excitement to have Presley and Kaia at her side, while Kaia shared a cute snap of herself with her brother. Check them out below.
RELATED: Cindy Crawford Shares a Gorgeous Photo of Her Look-Alike Daughter Kaia Gerber