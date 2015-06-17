Cindy Crawford and Her Look-Alike Children Hit the Red Carpet Together

Now these are two kids who look just like their mom. Cindy Crawford stepped out for the premiere of The Hospital in the Sky in Hong Kong yesterday, where she walked the red carpet with her look-alike son and daughter.

For the event, Crawford wowed in a black-and-white Emanuel Ungaro jumpsuit that she paired with Tamara Mellon heels and an Edie Parker clutch. Her children, Presley Gerber, 15, and Kaia Gerber, 13, also dressed in monochrome looks, but what stood out the most was how much the two teens resemble their supermodel mom—they're practically her spitting image.

Crawford shared a photo on Instagram from the event, expressing her excitement to have Presley and Kaia at her side, while Kaia shared a cute snap of herself with her brother. Check them out below.

On the *blue* carpet last night with @kaiagerber and @presleygerber in Hong Kong! Loved being here for @omega's screening of the documentary we did in Peru with @orbisintl and their flying eye hospital. #omegaorbisteddy A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 16, 2015 at 3:30pm PDT

The #OmegaOrbisTeddy takes Asia... And so do we. A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Jun 16, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

