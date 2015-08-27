Cindy Crawford Reunites with Other Legendary '90s Models for a Peter Lindbergh Film 

Before Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Instagram, and all things #GirlSquad, another crop of beauties graced the covers of magazines and lent their sexy stares for major fashion campaigns. The A-list team that ruled the ‘90s included stars that have since become household names like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington—and two decades later they're still strikingly gorgeous.

That’s exactly why legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh teamed up with some of the modeling industry’s most iconic talents to recreate the images he once shared across the world in an aptly titled series called “The Reunion.” The photographer also directed a short, seaside black-and-white film starring Crawford, Eva Herzigova, Karen Alexander, Nadja Auermann, and Tatjana Patitz. Dressed in heavy cable-knit sweaters with matching windswept hair, the photographs and video stills are stunning. “The thing that makes working with Peter memorable is Peter, his energy,” Crawford says in the film for Nowness. “He loves women and that really comes across. He really sees the beauty in a mature woman, through experience, through having children, through heartbreak, through love.” Watch the full video below.

