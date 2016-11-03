Cindy Crawford Looks Just Like Daughter Kaia Gerber in This 1985 Throwback

Cindy Crawford threw it way back this Thursday with a 31-year-old TBT from her early modeling days.
The model’s gorgeous black-and-white photo shows her at about 19-years-old, posing in an off-kilter head wrap and a risqué crop top (did Cindy start the trend?) torn across the chest to expose the model’s ample cleavage.
We saw Crawford’s caption, “#TBT Major flashback. Love it, @ArthurElgort!” and we acknowledged that the picture was retro (taken in 1985 by the famed photographer)—but honestly, had we not stopped to examine the fine print, we’d totally think this was a recent snap of Crawford’s look-alike daughter, 15-year-old Kaia Gerber. The resemblance is insane!
Let’s compare a recent photo of Kaia, shall we?
Are we seeing double? Add a mole and they’re identical!
The Crawford-Gerber genes are strong—very, very, strong. Here’s a recent photo of Kaia with Presley, Cindy’s 17-year-old son, who (like his mom, dad, and sister) is also a model.
How is it possible to have so many good-looking people in one family?