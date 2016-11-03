Cindy Crawford Looks Just Like Daughter Kaia Gerber in This 1985 Throwback

Cindy Crawford threw it way back this Thursday with a 31-year-old TBT from her early modeling days.

The model’s gorgeous black-and-white photo shows her at about 19-years-old, posing in an off-kilter head wrap and a risqué crop top (did Cindy start the trend?) torn across the chest to expose the model’s ample cleavage.

We saw Crawford’s caption, “#TBT Major flashback. Love it, @ArthurElgort!” and we acknowledged that the picture was retro (taken in 1985 by the famed photographer)—but honestly, had we not stopped to examine the fine print, we’d totally think this was a recent snap of Crawford’s look-alike daughter, 15-year-old Kaia Gerber. The resemblance is insane!

#TBT Major flashback. Love it, @ArthurElgort! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

Let’s compare a recent photo of Kaia, shall we?

dress code A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Jun 4, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

Are we seeing double? Add a mole and they’re identical!

The Crawford-Gerber genes are strong—very, very, strong. Here’s a recent photo of Kaia with Presley, Cindy’s 17-year-old son, who (like his mom, dad, and sister) is also a model.

@teenvogue party this Friday A photo posted by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Sep 25, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

So proud of my sis! A photo posted by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Aug 31, 2016 at 9:20pm PDT

A photo posted by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Aug 5, 2016 at 7:40pm PDT

With my mama for @vogueparis by @mariotestino A photo posted by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Apr 12, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Throwback (a couple months) Thursday @crfashionbook @bruce_weber @imgmodels A photo posted by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Dec 31, 2015 at 12:36pm PST

How is it possible to have so many good-looking people in one family?