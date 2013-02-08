Cinderella Heads to Broadway in Custom Stuart Weitzman Glass Slippers

Cinderella is headed to Broadway—the musical officially opens March 3—and with it, her long-lost glass slipper gets a major designer overhaul. Stuart Weitzman teamed up with the costume designers behind the show to create a modern version of the iconic footwear, a Plexiglas design encrusted with more than 5,000 iridescent Swarovski crystals. “This is not a traditional Cinderella shoe,” Weitzman told InStyle.com. “It had to stand out. It couldn’t be a clear glass slipper from the fairytale or even the front row wouldn’t be able to see it!” And his princess-worthy designs aren’t just for the stage. Weitzman designed a capsule collection of special occasion shoes named “Clearly Timeless,” all inspired by the Broadway show. Shop the Cinderella collection at stuartweitzman.com. The only thing missing is Prince Charming!

