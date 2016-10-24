Ciara and Her Adorable Son Future Enjoy a Perfect Fall Day at the Pumpkin Patch—See the Precious ‘Grams

‘Tis the season for layering cozy separates, sipping on pumpkin spice lattes, and, perhaps most importantly, taking to Instagram to share the good fun.

The latter is exactly what 30-year-old singer Ciara did over the weekend. On Sunday, the mother of 2-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn took to Instagram to show the world that the pair is definitely enjoying their autumnal festivities. In an adorable mother-son shot, they pose for the camera at a pumpkin patch, where the wide-eyed duo looks nothing but happy.

All Smiles 😍😍😍❤️🎃. Today Was A Great Day! A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 22, 2016 at 10:29pm PDT

“All smiles,” she wrote as the caption to the shot, adding, “today was a great day!” In the shot, pumpkins surround them while they each rock matching green and navy blue bomber jackets. In addition to checking out pumpkins, Future also got to make a new friend. He posed with a cute white goat and took a moment to pet the animal.

The Goat Was Being Cool Here... Shortly After He Was Trying To Eat My Baby's Jacket! 😂... Too much fun #PumpkinPatch 🎃 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 22, 2016 at 10:23pm PDT

“The goat was being cool here…shortly after he was trying to eat my baby’s jacket,” Ciara jokingly revealed. “Too much fun #PumpkinPatch.”

And as if that weren’t enough fun, the pair also spent time riding atop a horse.

Today Was Awesome With My Angel Baby Boy ❤️ #PumpkinPatch A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 22, 2016 at 10:17pm PDT

Now that’s what we call an epic fall day.