Ciara Goes All Out to Celebrate Her First Wedding Anniversary with Russell Wilson 

Happy anniversary, Ciara and Russell Wilson! It's been one year since the couple tied the knot, and the singer went all out to commemorate their one year of wedded bliss.

While on vacation, Ciara hired a plane to fly outside their hotel room with a sign that says,"Happy 1 year baby. Yay! I <3 U." She documented the adorable gesture with two Instagrams. For her first posts, she shared a video of her family waiting for the plane to fly by.

"Do you see it? Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky," Wilson tells Ciara's son Future. After spotting the sign, Russell happily exclaims, "We made it one year!" before he kisses her while she holds their almost 3-month-old daughter, Sienna.

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down... #ForeverTogether ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

VIDEO: 14 Times Ciara Made Family Time Look Fun

In the following post, she shared an up-close look at the sign. "HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I <3 U!"...I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life," she captioned the photo.

"HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️U!"...I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

RELATED: Ciara and Russell Wilson Are #CoupleGoals Getting Their Sweat On at the Gym

If this is how Ciara shows her love after just one year of marriage, we can't wait to see what she'll do in the years to come.